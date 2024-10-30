Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Sukella Raja Ampat Meridian Adventure -sukelluksella

Sukella Raja Ampat Meridian Adventure -sukelluksella

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

Mitä sisältyy:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

poikkeukset:

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $ 55 per henkilö
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • Alkoholipitoiset ja alkoholittomat juomat
  • Sukellustietokoneet and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

OTA YHTEYTTÄ

Puh: + 62 951 317 6120

Mikä sovellus: +62 822 4854 0774

Sähköposti: bookings@meridianadventuresdive.com  

Käyttöehdot:

Viittaus MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
Varausaika: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
Matka-aika: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

kuvakaappaus

Meistä Meridian Adventure -sukellus:

Sijaitsee upeassa Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure -sukellus on PADI 5-Star Eco Resort ja ylpeä arvostetun PADI Green Star -palkinnon voittaja. Meidän sukellusta Palveluista, jotka tunnetaan ammattitaidosta ja laadustaan, on tullut synonyymi PADI:lle ja Meridian seikkailu nimiä, mikä takaa varman ja nautinnollisen sukelluskokemuksen kaikille.

@adefrutos63 #askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilmapulan vuoksi? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKIT Tule faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WWW-SIVUSTOMME Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelut Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivusto: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ---------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme ovat https://www.scuba.com ja https ://www.mikesdivestore.com kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilman puutteen vuoksi?
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver
Takaisin veteen huonon sukelluksen jälkeen? #AskMark #sukellus

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 napapolttimen tarkistus #Unboxing #Review

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään.



Graffiti Coralille maksettiin oppaita #scuba #uutiset #podcast

