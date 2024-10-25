Local Guide to Raja Ampat Dive Sites Chicken Reef

Site Type: Scenic Reef Slope

Syvyys: 5m - 20m

Location: Dampier Straits, Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Chicken Reef is one of Raja Ampat's spectacular dive sites, offering a mesmerising experience for divers of all skill levels. Located within the biodiverse waters of this Indonesian archipelago, Chicken Reef captivates divers with its stunning underwater scenery, vibrant marine life, and tranquil atmosphere. It is a reef slope site that begins at a shallow 5 meters and gradually descends to a depth of 20 meters, making it ideal for beginner and advanced divers.

Healthy coral growth extends to 20 meters along the reef, creating a colourful landscape home to many reef-dwelling fish and invertebrates. Whether taking in the beauty of delicate soft corals or admiring the robust structures of hard coral formations, Chicken Reef is a visual feast.

Chicken Reef is particularly famous for its large schools of fish, commonly seen weaving through the corals. Garden eels populate the sandy seabed, their slender bodies swaying with the current. Divers are often greeted by large schools of black snappers, fusiliers, and butterflyfish swimming gracefully over the reef. These smaller fish, in turn, attract predators, making the site a thrilling place for sightings of larger marine species.

Barracudas are a frequent highlight at Chicken Reef, gliding through the water in search of prey. Whitetip and blacktip reef sharks can also be seen patrolling the reef, adding excitement to each dive. Additionally, trevallies are often spotted hunting in the area, their sleek bodies cutting through the water precisely.

Highlights of Marine Biodiversity

Chicken Reef is a haven for more elusive and unique marine creatures besides the schooling fish and predators. Divers may come across the following:

Wobbegong Sharks: These unusual, flat-bodied sharks blend seamlessly into the reef with their intricate camouflage patterns, making sightings particularly exciting.

Pipefish: With their slender, elongated bodies, pipefish are often hidden among the coral branches, offering a delightful surprise for keen-eyed divers.

Eels and Sweetlips: Various species of eels, including morays and garden eels, peek out from crevices in the coral. Sweetlips, as are their distinctive lips and bold patterns, are also a common sight.

Pygmy Seahorse: These tiny, well-camouflaged seahorses are a rare find, but lucky divers with patience and attention to detail can spot them.

Flatworms and Nudibranchs: Chicken Reef is a hotspot for macro enthusiasts, with a dazzling array of colourful flatworms, nudibranchs, and other small critters hiding among the coral.

Mantis Shrimp and Crabs: Mantis shrimp, known for their vibrant colours and powerful claws, are frequently found in the area, along with various species of crabs that scuttle across the sandy bottom.

Scorpion Fish: These masters of disguise lie in wait on the reef, camouflaged against the coral and sand, making them a challenging yet rewarding find.

With its shallow depths, stunning biodiversity, and gentle currents, Chicken Reef is a perfect dive site for divers of all experience levels. Beginners will appreciate the calm conditions and colourful marine life close to the surface, while advanced divers can explore deeper areas and enjoy the thrill of encountering larger predators.

Whether you're captivated by the sight of graceful butterflyfish or amazed by the stealthy movement of a whitetip shark, Chicken Reef offers an unforgettable underwater adventure. Its rich biodiversity and vibrant coral landscapes make it a must-visit dive site in the heart of Raja Ampat, a region renowned for having the highest marine biodiversity on the planet.

Dive into the wonders of Chicken Reef, where every descent offers a discovery, and the incredible variety of life beneath the waves will leave you in awe.

