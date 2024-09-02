Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Haku
Sulje tämä hakukenttä.

Raja Ampat Creature Feature Parrotfish

1-käyttäjä lukemalla tätä viestiä.
Seuraa Divernetiä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Parrotfish

Meridian Adventure Dive bring you the monthly Raja Ampat Creature Feature series: Parrotfish

Raja Ampat, located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, is often referred to as the crown jewel of Indonesia's marine biodiversity. Among the myriad species that call these waters home, the parrotfish stand out, not just for their vibrant colours but for their vital role in maintaining the health of coral reefs, the very foundation of this underwater paradise.

The Parrotfish

Parrotfish, named for their beak-like teeth, have a feeding behaviour crucial to coral reefs' health. Their specialised teeth allow them to scrape algae from coral, keeping the coral free from algae and producing sand. This unique feeding behaviour makes parrotfish significant contributors to the marine ecosystem. Raja Ampat is home to various parrotfish species, each with unique colouration and patterns. From the blue-green hues of the Blue Parrotfish (Scarus coeruleus) to the rainbow-coloured Stoplight Parrotfish (Sparisoma viride), these fish are among the most visually striking inhabitants of the reefs.

The parrotfish's vibrant colours are for more than just show. Their bright scales serve as a form of communication, helping them signal to potential mates or warn off rivals. Additionally, these colours can change depending on the parrotfish's age, sex, and social status within their schools, making them even more fascinating to observe for divers.

P8030064
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Parrotfish 3

The Role of Parrotfish in Coral Reef Ecosystems

Parrotfish play a crucial role in the maintenance and health of coral reef ecosystems. Their primary diet consists of algae, which they scrape off coral surfaces with their beak-like teeth. By feeding on algae, parrotfish help prevent algal overgrowth, which can suffocate corals and hinder their growth. This grazing behaviour is vital for the balance of the reef ecosystem, allowing corals to thrive and maintain their complex structures, which serve as habitats for countless other marine species.

Moreover, parrotfish contribute to the formation of sandy beaches in Raja Ampat. After digesting the algae, the parrotfish excrete fine particles of coral as sand. Over time, this sand accumulates, creating the pristine white-sand beaches that are a hallmark of the region. It is estimated that a single large parrotfish can produce up to 90 kg of sand each year, highlighting their significant contribution to the region's coastal landscapes.

P8030066
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Parrotfish 4

Parrotfish Behaviour and Social Structure

Parrotfish are social creatures, often found in schools, and can include a mix of males, females, and juveniles. Their social structure is fascinating, with some species exhibiting a phenomenon known as sequential hermaphroditism, where individuals can change sex during their lifetime. Typically, a dominant female within a school will transform into a male when needed, such as when the group's male dies. This ability to change sex ensures the stability and continuation of the school, making parrotfish a resilient species in the face of environmental challenges.

Parrotfish are also known for their unique sleeping habits. At night, some species secrete a mucus cocoon that envelops their bodies, protecting them from parasites and predators. This cocoon acts as a shield, masking the parrotfish's scent and making it difficult for predators like moray eels to detect them while they rest. This remarkable adaptation further highlights the parrotfish's ability to survive in the competitive environment of a coral reef.

The parrotfish of Raja Ampat are not just a colourful addition to the underwater landscape; they are essential guardians of the coral reefs. Their role in maintaining the health and balance of these ecosystems cannot be overstated.

Meistä Meridian Adventure -sukellus:

Sijaitsee upeassa Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure -sukellus on PADI 5-Star Eco Resort ja ylpeä arvostetun PADI Green Star -palkinnon voittaja. Meidän sukellusta Palveluista, jotka tunnetaan ammattitaidosta ja laadustaan, on tullut synonyymi PADI:lle ja Meridian seikkailu nimiä, mikä takaa varman ja nautinnollisen sukelluskokemuksen kaikille.


Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
Tämän viikon podcastissa Yhdysvaltain liittovaltion tuomari on määrännyt ensimmäiset korvaukset kuluista, jotka aiheutuivat 34 ihmisen kuolemasta, jotka kuolivat, kun kalifornialaisessa sukelluslaivalla Conception syttyi tuleen vuonna 2019 – vaikka sen kapteeni Jerry Boylan on asemassa laskun maksaminen jää epäselväksi. Hammaspetojen, kuten papukaijakalojen, turhauttamiseen suunniteltuja vauvakorallien kehtoja voitaisiin käyttää osana pyrkimystä kunnostaa riuttoja, jotka ovat kärsineet häiriötapahtumista, kuten korallien valkaisu. Sukellusmuseo Gosportissa on suljettu vuonna 2024 "kostean Grade II* suojellun rakennuksensa" kunnostamisen vuoksi, mutta sillä on kunnianhimoisia suunnitelmia avata uudelleen ensi kesäkuussa, kuivempana ja uusien näyttelyiden kera. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs- support/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot- cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag .com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- ----- WWW-SIVUJEMME Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelut -sivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraporttien verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ------- --------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https:// twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

Tämän viikon podcastissa Yhdysvaltain liittovaltion tuomari on määrännyt ensimmäiset korvaukset kuluista, jotka aiheutuivat 34 ihmisen kuolemasta, jotka kuolivat, kun kalifornialaisessa sukelluslaivalla Conception syttyi tuleen vuonna 2019 – vaikka sen kapteeni Jerry Boylan on asemassa laskun maksaminen jää epäselväksi. Hammaspetojen, kuten papukaijakalojen, turhauttamiseen suunniteltuja vauvakorallien kehtoja voitaisiin käyttää osana pyrkimystä kunnostaa riuttoja, jotka ovat kärsineet häiriötapahtumista, kuten korallien valkaisu. Sukellusmuseo Gosportissa on suljettu vuonna 2024 "kostean Grade II* suojellun rakennuksensa" kunnostamisen vuoksi, mutta sillä on kunnianhimoisia suunnitelmia avata uudelleen ensi kesäkuussa, kuivempana ja uusien näyttelyiden kera.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Vain 34 5 dollarin korvaus XNUMX vuoden jälkeen #sukellus #uutiset #podcast

Vieraile Scuba.comissa tällä linkillä: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity Gear Purchases: https://www. .scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- verkkosivustomme verkkosivusto: https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vihjeet ja neuvot, Scuba Gear arvostelujen verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https:// www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ------------------- --------------------------------------------------- -------------- SEURAA MEITÄ SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www .instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta. 00:00 Johdanto 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Sukellusta edeltävä jalkahoito 08:20 Sukelluksen jälkeinen jalkahoito

Vieraile osoitteessa Scuba.com tällä linkillä:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.
00: 00 Johdanto
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Sukellusta edeltävä jalkahoito
08:20 Postsukelluksen jalkahoito

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Sukellusjalkahoito #scuba #howto

Kuinka reitität kuivapuvun letkun? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Hei Mark, tein äskettäin ensimmäiset sukellukseni kuivapuvussa. Rannalla kävin keskusteluja kuivapuvun täyttöletkun reitityksestä. Kokeneemmat ystäväni käskivät laittaa sen valjaiden päälle... eli vain 1. vaiheesta... kainalosta... kuivapukuun. Näin monia videoita, joissa ihmiset laittavat sen valjaiden alle... Onko sinulla syytä tehdä jompikumpi? Terveisiä Saksasta. Gut Luft! Denis #sukellus #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKIT Tule faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- WWW-SIVUJEMME Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitesukellusvarusteet Arvostelusivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivusto: https:/ /www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme ovat https://www.scuba.com ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

Kuinka reitität kuivapuvun letkun? #kysymerkitse mitä tahansa

@denisb8426
#askmark Hei Mark, tein äskettäin ensimmäiset sukellukseni kuivapuvussa. Rannalla kävin keskusteluja kuivapuvun täyttöletkun reitityksestä. Kokeneemmat ystäväni käskivät laittaa sen valjaiden päälle... eli vain 1. vaiheesta... kainalosta... kuivapukuun. Näin monia videoita, joissa ihmiset laittavat sen valjaiden alle... Onko sinulla syytä tehdä jompikumpi? Terveisiä Saksasta. Gut Luft! Denis

#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver
LINKIT

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

Kuinka reitität kuivapuvun letkun? @denisb8426 #askmark

Lataa lisää... Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.

Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Chuck A Ruffing: Oceanic whitetip hai puree kilpailukykyistä vapaasukeltajaa
Nigel Haines: Vankeudessa oleva delfiini "heitetty pois kylpyvedellä"
Minä qqqqqq: Vankeudessa oleva delfiini "heitetty pois kylpyvedellä"
Steve Weinman: Titanicin "blip"-mysteeri ratkaistu
Adi: Titanicin "blip"-mysteeri ratkaistu
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Julkkisen "vakoojavalas" kuolee ihmisten seuraajien putoamisen keskellä Julkkisen "vakoojavalas" kuolee ihmisten seuraajien putoamisen keskellä 
2 sukeltaja kuoli Lanzarotella samana päivänä 2 sukeltaja kuoli Lanzarotella samana päivänä
Lentäviä spagettihirviöitä syvänmeren harvinaisuuksien joukossa Lentäviä spagettihirviöitä syvänmeren harvinaisuuksien joukossa
PADI vaatii täydellistä työtä AWARE Weekille PADI vaatii täydellistä työtä AWARE Weekille
Hainpuremasta paralympialaiseen – 15 kuukaudessa Hainpuremasta paralympialaiseen – 15 kuukaudessa
BSAC pyytää sukeltajia siivoamaan syyskuussa BSAC pyytää sukeltajia siivoamaan syyskuussa

Liitä meille

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

0
Haluaisitko ajatuksiasi, kommentoi.x