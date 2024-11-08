Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
50 Great Dives Snorkel and Scuba Challenge

50 Great Dives Snorkel and Scuba Challenge

PROUDLY SUPPORTING THE AUSTRALIAN MARINE CONSERVATION SOCIETY

Are you up for a great diving challenge?

The 50 Great Dives Snorkel & Scuba Challenge is open to snorkellers, freedives and scuba divers who want to broaden their diving experiences.

The Challenge Dive List offers great animal interactions, great jetties, great wrecks, great freshwater experiences, great giant kelp forest, great off-shore islands, and great Great Barrier Reef dives.

Many of the Challenge Dives are world-famous!

Do just one Challenge Dive and get two chances to win a Spirit of Freedom Cod Hole 3-Night Liveaboard out of Cairns plus, go in the draw for some other great prizes too.

The more Challenge Dives you do the better your chances are of winning a great prize.

There are over $30,000 worth of prizes and each entrant has access to over $1,500 worth of vouchers. Plus, your favourite dive business could win at least $1,000 cash in the DAN World Dive Business Prize Draw.

Entry is only $25, with $5 going to the Australian Marine Conservation Society and, you have up until 31 August 2025 to do as many Challenge Dives as you can.

TAKE THE CHALLENGE NOW!

To enter go to: www.50greatdives.com

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilmapulan vuoksi? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilman puutteen vuoksi?
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver
Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

Takaisin veteen huonon sukelluksen jälkeen? #AskMark #sukellus

Scuba.com-verkkosivustolinkki: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz

Scuba.com-verkkosivuston linkki:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.
OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 napapolttimen tarkistus #Unboxing #Review

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään.

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

Graffiti Coralille maksettiin oppaita #scuba #uutiset #podcast

