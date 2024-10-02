Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Haku
Sulje tämä hakukenttä.

Onnea joillekin: 13. Ocean Art -valokuvakilpailu avautuu

Seuraa Divernetiä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
Viime vuoden Wide Angle -kategorian voittaja Suliman Alatiqi (UPG) Bunk Buddies
Viime vuoden Wide Angle -kategorian voittaja Suliman Alatiqi (UPG) Bunk Buddies

The 13th annual Ocean Art underwater kuva competition is now open, and with a total prize value of US $60,000 (c £46,850), Los Angeles-based organiser Vedenalainen valokuvaus Guide (UPG) says that it remains one of the world's largest and most prestigious such events.

Entries can be accepted up to and including 30 November this year, and the winners will be announced in early January.

The competition is aimed at anyone from amateur to professional stills photographers across the globe, with opportunities to enter in 14 categories to ensure that all aspects of photographic discipline and types of camera are included. 

Cutie Guardian, second place in last year’s Nudibranchs category in the Ocean Art competition, by Yen-po Huang
Cutie Guardian, second place in last year’s Nudibranchs category, by Yen-po Huang

Popular categories include Wide Angle, Macro and Marine Life Behaviour, with three corresponding compact camera categories. More specialised are Black & White, Marine Life Portrait, Cold/Temperate Water, Blackwater, Underwater Conservation and Nudibranchs. 

The Underwater Fashion and Underwater Digitaalinen Art categories provide two additional categories that offer entrants complete freedom in post-processing.

Ocean Art: Underwater Digital Art, second place Ice-Cream Nudis by Francisco Sedano Vera
Vedenalainen Digitaalinen Art, second place Ice-Cream Nudis by Francisco Sedano Vera

Returning competition judges include underwater photographers Tony Wu, Marty Snyderman and Mark Strickland, and a new addition is Ipah Uid Lynn. She is described by UPG as “a rising star Malaysian underwater photographer who brings a new perspective to our competition, in a field that can benefit from increased female representation”. 

Ocean Art prizes are provided by a range of dive resorts, liveaboards and kuva-gear manufacturers in the form of holidays and equipment. Winners in each category are able to rank the prizes they would like to receive, making it more likely that successful competitors are exactly suited.

Find out more about entering the Ocean Art 2024 competition at the UPG website.

Myös Divernetissä: NO MONKEYING WITH AI: OCEAN ART PRIZES ‘PURE PHOTOGRAPHY’, OCTOPUS MOTHER DELIVERS IN OCEAN ART CONTEST, FIGHTING PIKE STAND OUT IN OCEAN ART CONTEST, OCTOPUS SELFIE SCOOPS OCEAN ART POOL

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilmapulan vuoksi? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKIT Tule faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WWW-SIVUSTOMME Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelut Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivusto: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ---------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme ovat https://www.scuba.com ja https ://www.mikesdivestore.com kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilman puutteen vuoksi?
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver
LINKIT

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Takaisin veteen huonon sukelluksen jälkeen? #AskMark #sukellus

Scuba.com-verkkosivustolinkki: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -vaihde ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- verkkosivustomme verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ SCUBA Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vihjeet ja neuvot, Scuba Gear arvostelujen verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa Sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ---------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- ------ SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme https://www.scuba.com- ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com-sivustolla, josta löydät kaikki olennaiset varusteesi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta. 00:00 Johdanto 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Tekniset tiedot 09:40 Tarkista

Scuba.com-verkkosivuston linkki:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.
00: 00 Johdanto
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Pakkauksen purkaminen
03:51 Tekniset tiedot
09:40 Arvostelu

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 napapolttimen tarkistus #Unboxing #Review

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vihjeitä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear Reviews -sivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme -------------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Graffiti Coralille maksettiin oppaita #scuba #uutiset #podcast

Lataa lisää... Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.

Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Michael l: SS United States -laivasta tulee maailman suurin keinotekoinen riutta
matta w: Irrotettu letku aiheutti Scapan sukeltajan kuoleman
Jessica j: Vankeudessa oleva delfiini "heitetty pois kylpyvedellä"
Johannes: 4 sukeltajaa kuolee putkeen imettyään
Les jones: SS United States -laivasta tulee maailman suurin keinotekoinen riutta
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Nautilus jakaa Dived Up -kirjoja Nautilus jakaa Dived Up -kirjoja
Spookfish on uusi syvänmeren kimeerilaji Spookfish on uusi syvänmeren kimeerilaji
Laivasto vapauttaa 6 kunnostettua kilpikonnaa Azoreilla Laivasto vapauttaa 6 kunnostettua kilpikonnaa Azoreilla
Maltan sukeltajakuolematutkimus pitää lääkärin huolimattomuutta Maltan sukeltajakuolematutkimus pitää lääkärin huolimattomuutta
Irrotettu letku aiheutti Scapan sukeltajan kuoleman Irrotettu letku aiheutti Scapan sukeltajan kuoleman
Erebuksen haaksirikon kapteeni kannibalisoitui miehistön toimesta Erebuksen haaksirikon kapteeni kannibalisoitui miehistön toimesta

Liitä meille

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

0
Haluaisitko ajatuksiasi, kommentoi.x