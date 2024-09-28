Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Haku
Sulje tämä hakukenttä.

Sunbursts score at first Underwater Awards Australasia

Seuraa Divernetiä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
underwater GOLD: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Cowtail sting ray, Lady Elliot, Great Barrier Reef
PORTFOLIO GOLD: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Cowtail sting ray, Lady Elliot, Great Barrier Reef (1/160th, f/9, ISO 400, Canon EOS 5DSR, Aquatica housing, 2x Inon Z-330 strobes)

The inaugural edition of the Underwater Awards Australasia (UWAA) 2024 kuva competition has been judged, and the winning entries were revealed on stage today (28 September) at the Mene sukellusnäyttelyyn ANZ Sydneyssä.

The new underwater imaging contest is organised by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Vedenalainen Australasia ja UW Images, who in early June called out on Divernet and elsewhere for underwater shooters from around the world to submit their most captivating and compelling images and videos from the Australasian region.

The judging panel comprised experts Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Brett Lobwein, Ross Long, Matty Smith and William Tan.

Entrants competed in eight categories for prizes of resort and liveaboard diving holidays and kuva ja video- gear valued at more than Aus $50,000 (c £37,400). 

Sisällysluettelo

salkku

Overall competition winner – the “Best of Show” – was Gabriel Guzman, with the collection of sunburst images that took top spot in the Portfolio category. 

“Sunburst valokuvaus is a technique that utilises the sun as a focal element to enhance the visual impact of underwater images,” says Guzman. “By positioning the subject in front of the sun, the resulting rays create a natural halo effect, adding depth and drama to the scene. This approach emphasises the interaction between light and the marine environment, making the subject stand out in a striking manner.

“This portfolio includes six images: a sting ray, a lionfish, a manta ray, a turtle, a humphead wrasse and a titan triggerfish. These species were captured through a blend of planned shots and spontaneous opportunities.

“While most images feature the classic sunburst effect, the kuva of the sting ray (edellä) is unique. Taken during the golden hour, it captures the sun’s rays penetrating the water with a warm, golden hue, creating a different but equally captivating atmosphere. This technique has captivated me for years, and I’ve dedicated considerable time to practising.

Portfolio (Gabriel Guzman)
KULTA: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Lionfish, Coral Bay, Western Australia (1/200th, f/16, ISO 200, Canon EOS 5DSR, Aquatica housing, 2x Ikelite DS160 strobes). This photograph also took Silver in the Australia category
GOLD: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Manta rays, Nusa Penida, Indonesia
GOLD: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Manta rays, Nusa Penida, Indonesia (1/200th, f/9, ISO 320, Canon EOS 5DSR, Aquatica housing, 2x Inon Z-330 strobes)
Portfolio (Gabriel Guzman)
KULTA: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Green sea turtle, Saxon Reef, Great Barrier Reef (1/200th, f/14, ISO 250, Nikon D500, Aquatica housing, 2x Ikelite DS160 strobes)
1st Gold Portfolio 335031723091727 Gabriel Guzman 05 Web
KULTA: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Humphead wrasse, Norman Reef, Great Barrier Reef (1/250th, f/14, ISO 250, Canon EOS 5DSR,
Aquatica housing, 2x Ikelite DS161 strobes)
Portfolio (Gabriel Guzman)
KULTA: The Sun And Sea Creatures (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Titan triggerfish, Moore Reef, Great Barrier Reef (1/200th, f/13, ISO 250, Canon EOS 5DSR, Aquatica housing, 2x Inon Z-330 strobes)

“Achieving the perfect sunburst shot is not easy. It requires ideal conditions, including calm waters for the sunrays to penetrate clearly, full sunlight, and the subject positioned as close to the surface as possible. The creature must be in exactly the right spot, and one needs to have one’s camera and strobes set perfectly to capture the moment.

“The process involves many failed attempts, as the alignment of all these factors is rare. This portfolio represents the best of those efforts – a collection of images where everything finally came together.”

The other category winners were Talia Greis (Sydney), Jenny Stock (Over-Under), Selanie Waddilove (Smartphone), Emma Turner (Environmental), Lewis Burnet (Australian), Luc Rooman (International Waters), and Ste Everington (Reels Showcase). Gold and silver-placed entries are shown below:

Sydney

Sydney: Gold (Talia Greis)
KULTA: Pullistaa (Talia Greis, Australia). Clifton Gardens. “This unusual, undocumented behaviour cannot be explained by even the most skilled of scientists, specialising in frogfish / anglerfish behaviour. I was experimenting with wide-aperture valokuvaus at a local dive-site when this striated anglerfish (clearly having devoured a huge meal) regurgitated a smoke-like substance. Never having witnessed such an occurrence, I sat and observed the behaviour for over an hour. Experts can only speculate that the angler had cannibalised an egg sac (intentionally or non-intentionally). This likely would have led to swelling of the stomach, causing the individual to cough up chunks of it at a time. Nature at its best.” (1/250th, f/5, ISO 320, Sony A1, Isotta housing, Inon Z-330 strobe, Backscatter snoot)
Sydney: Silver (Rowan Dear)
HOPEA: Syvyysnäkö (Rowan Dear, UK). Cabbage Tree Bay Aquatic Reserve. “These jellyfish had been seen in their hundreds each of the past three years, gathering in the bay at one of Sydney’s popular beaches. This particular year, there were more than I had ever seen, with some sections being several metres deep and densely populated. Swimming into the smack and shooting downwards into the deepest concentration of the jellies, I was hoping to create this otherworldly image with plenty of depth, showing just how many there were of them.” (1/200th, f/14, ISO 320, Sony A7 Mark IV, Ikelite housing, 2x Inon Z-330 strobes)

Yli alle

Over-Under: Gold (Jenny Stock)
GOLD: Calm Tongan Nursery (Jenny Stock, UK). “Here a mother humpback whale and her new young calf are resting just below the surface in the calm, warm waters of Vava’u. Heavily pregnant female humpbacks arrive every year in July. After giving birth, they stay in this nursery setting until the calves are big enough to make their first trip to Antarctica. When taking split images, it is often wise to use a snorkel rather than dive on scuba, as you create fewer bubbles on the surface, which can be distracting in the image.” (1/125th, f/14, ISO 320, Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Nauticam housing, 2x Inon Z-240 strobes)
Over-Under: Silver (Gabriel Guzman)
HOPEA: Kilpikonnavauva (Gabriel Guzman, Chile / Australia). Queensland. “Captured at Heron Island, a vital nesting site for sea turtles, this split shot reveals the moment of a baby turtle’s first swim after hatching. The image gracefully transitions between the shallow waters and the expansive horizon, showcasing the turtle’s journey from its birthplace to the vast ocean beyond. I took care to avoid using strobes or artificial light, respecting the delicate nature of these newborns. After taking a few photos, I allowed the hatchling to continue its journey without additional stress.” (1/250th, f/7.1, ISO 320, Canon EOS 5DSR,
Aquatica housing)

älypuhelin

Smartphone: Gold (Selanie Waddilove)
KULTA: Can I Help? (Selanie Waddilove, Australia). “Sometimes a kuva is asking to be taken… The playful pose of this pup in contrast with the abandoned rope was both confronting and beautiful. Often the New Zealand fur seal pups at Baranguba will play tug-of-war and chase with drifting seaweed, letting it go to dive and spin around you and then picking it back up again before another pup can steal it. This early April morning, instead of seaweed, the pups were playing with some rope and other plastic debris that had been washed in by the swell and winds of the previous week. I snapped a few photos to capture their fun and gently tugged on the end of the rope, hoping to distract them with a game so that I could eventually collect it. As the seals played, I gradually rolled it up in my hand and hid it in my märkäpuku to be disposed of properly when we returned to shore.” (1/120th, f/1.5, ISO 50, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Aquatech housing, AxisGO Bluetooth shutter grip)
Smartphone: Silver (Selanie Waddilove)
HOPEA: Standing Frogfish (Selanie Waddilove, Australia). “During a summer snorkel in Wagonga Inlet, Narooma, this black striated anglerfish was spotted moving slowly among the seagrass. The afternoon sun provided perfect lighting to highlight the amazing textures and details of this strange little creature. From the large, downturned mouth to the fascinating ‘lure’ and pectoral fins used to ‘walk’ the ocean floor, these fish are so interesting to see and photograph.” (1/100th, f/1.8, ISO 32, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Aquatech housing, AxisGO Bluetooth shutter grip)

ympäristö-

Environmental: Gold (Emma Turner)
KULTA: liftari (Emma Turner, Australia). Anilao, Philippines. “Blackwater diving is my happy place. This female argonaut, actually an mustekala with an eggcase ‘shell’, emerged out of the blackness and zoomed past me. This was my opportunity. Was it riding a jellyfish like I’d hoped? As my eyes and camera focus, I wondered what it was actually riding. Metallic? Plastic? Both? A condom wrapper? Oh my gosh, a yoghurt lid! How sad for us both. Was this argonaut surfing humans’ litter right back out of its open ocean home or was it becoming so ‘normal’ to see pollution that it mistook as organic?” (1/250th, f/22, ISO 320, Nikon D850, Seacam housing, Seacam 160D strobes)
Environmental: Silver (Andrii Slonchak)
HOPEA: A Dog Toy Or A Plastic Trap (Andrii Slonchak, Australia). Queensland. “During a dive at North Stradbroke Island, I suddenly noticed a wobbegong charging towards me at full speed out of the cloud of lifted sediment. As I found later, our guide had spotted the shark entrapped in a plastic dog frisbee and attempted to remove the toy, but the startled wobbegong darted away. I had less than a second to grab this shot before the shark vanished. I’ve never seen this wobbegong again and kept wondering whether it managed to remove the toy or suffered a grim fate. Wobbegongs rely on blending in with their environment when hunting, and the bright frisbee would compromise this ability.” (1/125th, f/8, ISO 200, Canon EOS M50 Mark II, Ikelite housing, Ikelite DS160 II with dome diffusers)

australialainen

Australian: Gold (Lewis Burnett)
KULTA: pitkulainen (Lewis Burnett, Australia). Darling Range Escarpment, Western Australia. “Photographing the bizarre and wonderful snake-necked turtle under water had always been on my South-west diving wish-list. These fascinating reptiles are found in the freshwater bodies that scatter the region and are most commonly seen on land in the breeding season while they are searching for a mate. I found this individual on my first-ever freshwater dive in the region and couldn’t have been happier to have such an obliging subject to photograph.” (1/320th, f/13, ISO 500, Sony A1, Ikelite housing, 2x Inon Z-330 strobes)

Kansainväliset vedet

International Waters: Gold (Luc Rooman)
GOLD: Salamander (Luc Rooman, Belgium). “Every year I dive into one of my beloved freshwater lakes, namely De Melle near Antwerp, to photograph the alpine newts among the water lilies. In July this year, I went looking again. After trying to photograph several specimens, I discovered one perched on a water lily, the body of the salamander producing an interesting silhouette through the leaf. After taking a series of shots, I left the creature alone and carefully moved on.” (1/125th, f/22, ISO 100, Nikon Z7II, Isotta housing, Backscatter Mini Flash MF-2, Backscatter Optical Snoot OS-1)
International Waters: Silver (Massimo Zannini)
HOPEA: Amphibian Tree (Massimo Zannini, Italy). Bologna. “In springtime in the mountains of northern Italy toads mate in small pools of water, like many other amphibians. I was taking some photos of this mating behaviour when for a few seconds a frog jumps on their backs, probably mistaking them for a rock. Surprised and amused, I had just enough time to take three shots before the frog was ejected by the male toad on top of the female.” (1/50th, f/14, ISO 320, Nikon D850, Nauticam housing, Backscatter Mini Flash MF-1, Backscatter Optical Snoot OS-1)

Reels Showcase

- video- section was won by Australian Ste Everington with Rays On The Ex-HMAS Brisbane on the Sunshine Coast, featuring spotted eagle, shovelnose and marble rays. “I absolutely love this shipwreck as a dive site – it’s my happy place.

"Tätä varten video-, I wanted to spotlight a single specific dive – one where the rays spent an above average amount of time with us at the stern of the ship. But I also couldn’t resist including some stunning ray encounters from other dives at this location as well.”

Metal prints of the winners and runners-up were exhibited and available for purchase at the Go Diving show, with half of the proceeds to be donated to the competition’s environmental partner Take 3 For The Sea.

For full details of the competition and all the winners, including Bronze and Highly Commended, visit the Underwater Awards Australasia (UWAA) 2024 sivusto.

Myös Divernetissä: Manaatin taikuutta Wildlife Photographer -tiiserissä, Awaken New Depths: UN WOD -valokuvavoittajat, Jäävalaiden luurankolaukaus tuo UPY:lle voiton, Ei apinoita tekoälyllä: Ocean Art -palkinnot "puhdasta valokuvausta"

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilmapulan vuoksi? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKIT Tule faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WWW-SIVUSTOMME Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelut Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivusto: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ---------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme ovat https://www.scuba.com ja https ://www.mikesdivestore.com kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilman puutteen vuoksi?
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver
LINKIT

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Takaisin veteen huonon sukelluksen jälkeen? #AskMark #sukellus

Scuba.com-verkkosivustolinkki: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -vaihde ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- verkkosivustomme verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ SCUBA Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vihjeet ja neuvot, Scuba Gear arvostelujen verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa Sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ---------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- ------ SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme https://www.scuba.com- ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com-sivustolla, josta löydät kaikki olennaiset varusteesi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta. 00:00 Johdanto 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Tekniset tiedot 09:40 Tarkista

Scuba.com-verkkosivuston linkki:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.
00: 00 Johdanto
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Pakkauksen purkaminen
03:51 Tekniset tiedot
09:40 Arvostelu

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 napapolttimen tarkistus #Unboxing #Review

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vihjeitä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear Reviews -sivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme -------------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Graffiti Coralille maksettiin oppaita #scuba #uutiset #podcast

Lataa lisää... Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.

Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Jessica j: Vankeudessa oleva delfiini "heitetty pois kylpyvedellä"
Johannes: 4 sukeltajaa kuolee putkeen imettyään
Les jones: SS United States -laivasta tulee maailman suurin keinotekoinen riutta
Jeffrey Bryan: SS United States -laivasta tulee maailman suurin keinotekoinen riutta
lesleybrooke2005@yahoo.co.uk: Veistos Kent-joelle – Grenadan sukeltaja-arvonta tulossa pian
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Irrotettu letku aiheutti Scapan sukeltajan kuoleman Irrotettu letku aiheutti Scapan sukeltajan kuoleman
Erebuksen haaksirikon kapteeni kannibalisoitui miehistön toimesta Erebuksen haaksirikon kapteeni kannibalisoitui miehistön toimesta
Hylkymetsästäjät ratkaisevat toisen Suurten järvien mysteerin Hylkymetsästäjät ratkaisevat toisen Suurten järvien mysteerin
Sukeltajan etsintä Cornwallissa keskeytettiin Sukeltajan etsintä Cornwallissa keskeytettiin
Sukeltajien löytöjä Mustanmeren linnoitussatamassa Sukeltajien löytöjä Mustanmeren linnoitussatamassa
Naiset murtautuvat Uuden-Seelannin ja Korean laivaston sukellusryhmiin Naiset murtautuvat Uuden-Seelannin ja Korean laivaston sukellusryhmiin

Liitä meille

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

0
Haluaisitko ajatuksiasi, kommentoi.x