Underwater Awards Australasia on palannut

Viime vuoden parhaat Gabriel Guzmanin portfoliosta
The 2nd Underwater Awards Australasia imaging competition opens for entries from the start of June. The contest is organised in a three-way collaboration between the long-established Vedenalainen Australasia, verkossa vedenalainen kuva ja videoresurssit DivePhotoGuide and underwater imaging equipment and dive-gear distributor UW-kuvat.

The event will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ this September, the second Australian edition of the hugely successful Go Diving Show in the UK.

The judging panel comprises photographers Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli and William Tan; and video judges Philip Hamilton and Ross Long.

Prizes valued at more than Au $70,000 (£33,000) include resort and liveaboard dive trips and underwater kuva and video gear, as well as an underwater kuva drone and a DPV with photographic platform.

Underwater Awards Australasia poster

Entrants compete for prizes in nine categories: Sharks, Sydney, Conservation, Australian, International Waters, Tough TG (using an OM System or Olympus Tough compact), Portfolio (six images), Smartphone / Action Cam and the Reels Showcase video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best Of Show”.

Competitors can be based anywhere in the world but, International Waters category apart, they are required to submit their most captivating and compelling work carried out in the Australasian region. 

Entry fees are US $10 (£7.40) per image or video and the competition closes on 20 July. The results will be revealed on UnderwaterCompetition.com, and winners will be reported on Divernet.

Myös Divernetissä: SUNBURSTS SCORE AT FIRST UNDERWATER AWARDS AUSTRALASIA

