Aikakauslehtitilaukset
Poista mainokset hintaan 3 €/kk
Kirjaudu sisään

Galileo 3 titanium arrives with summer AI discounts

Seuraa meitä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
The new Scubapro Galileo 3 Ti
The new blue-bezelled Scubapro Galileo 3 Ti

Scubapro launched its Galileo 3 watch-style dive-tietokone last August, and now it has brought out a titanium-cased version, the G3 Ti, designed to make the unit both durable and, at 99g, nearly 40% lighter than the G3.

The G3 Ti has a recommended retail price of £529 compared with the £449 price-tag of the original G3.

However, there is also a summer offer on wireless air-integrated (AI) units, whereby the G3 TI bundled with a transmitter is available for £649, and the G3 with transmitter costs £559.

Scubapro Smart+ transmitters usually add £233 (and the Smart+ Pro version £280) to the price of a tietokone, so for those looking for air-integration it’s worth considering. The discounted prices are available until the end of September this year. 

Both models share the same high-contrast full-colour display beneath scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and the Ti has a deep-blue (as opposed to the G3’s black) stainless-steel rotatable bezel, with self-luminescent digits and markers that combine with the backlight to boost visibility in all conditions. The bezel can be used to set and track dive-time in Gauge mode.

An intuitive menu design and four button controls enable navigation through six dive modes, a choice of algorithms, screen styles, colour themes and other personalised dive-management options. Data presentation can be customised using Light or Classic screen options.

The modes are Nitrox, Trimix, CCR, Sidemount, Gauge and Freediving, while the alternative algorithms are Predictive Multi-Gas Bühlmann ZHL-16 ADT MB PMG and ZHL-16 GF (Gradient Factors).

Time metric on the G3 Titanium
Aika:
Lämpötila
Lämpötila
Pintaväli
Pintaväli
Turvapysähdys
Turvapysähdys

The rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 30hr of dive-time per charge and up to 10 days of battery-life in Watch mode, says Scubapro.

If opting for wireless air-integration this monitors tank pressure and provides a true remaining bottom time (RBT) reading, allowing gas consumption to be factored into decompression calculations.

With the Predictive Multi Gas option up to eight nitrox/trimix tanks as well as a diluent tank on a closed-circuit rebreather and a pony bottle can be factored in to handle any recreational or technical-diving scenario, says Scubapro.

Personalised dive-management functions include PDIS (Profile Dependent Intermediate Stops) and microbubble levels of conservatism to match the diver’s experience, age and physical conditioning.

Kompassi
Kompassi
Suurin syvyys
Suurin syvyys
Heart rate (optional)
Heart rate (optional)

3D digitaalinen tilt-compensated compass is included in the specification, while Heart Rate Monitoring is an optional feature that allows the user’s heartbeat to be tracked while diving as well as at the surface. It was this innovation that drew attention when the original Galileo was launched 18 years ago (the full-colour screen emerged on the G2 in 2017).

A Bluetooth Low Energy interface allows dives to be uploaded to any iOS or Android device or PC/Mac, while firmware can be user-updated using the LogTrak 2.0 iOS app, which also enables custom watchfaces to be uploaded, or the Android app.

For topside use the Sport setting offers a running mode, swim-stroke counter, pedometer and stopwatch. Smart notifications for emails, texts, media player controls and alerts are available when the G3 Ti is paired with a compatible iPhone. Custom watch-faces can be uploaded using the LogTRAK 2.0 app.

The G3 Ti, which has a maximum operating depth of 120m. comes with a 22mm black silicone strap, and interchangeable bands in other colours are available. Etsi lisätietoja at the Scubapro site.

Myös Divernetissä: SEALIFE SPORTDIVER S HOUSES PHONES TO 30M, COLOURFUL TRAVELLER: SCUBAPRO NAVIGATOR LITE BC, SCUBAPRO LISÄÄ VÄRIÄ NAAMIOIHIN JA SNORKELEIIN, DISCOVER THE LATEST IN DIVE GEAR: SCUBAPRO S-TEK FIN REVIEW

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
Päivitetty varustekumppani: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Hei! Olen opettelemassa sivulle kiinnittämistä, ja minulla on vaikeuksia löytää selkeää esimerkkiä tankkien kiinnittämisestä. Tiedän, että se käsitellään koulutuksessa, mutta minun on tiedettävä, mitä hankin ennen kurssille lähtöä, sillä lähelläni ei ole hyvää sidemount-korjaamoa. Voitko näyttää, miten sivulle asennettavat tankit ja deco/lavatankit on asennettu? Vieraile verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää Scuba-uutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tärkeitä seurattavia kumppanilinkkejä 🔗 Saat 15 %:n alennuksen kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Osta Scuba Gears täältä: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com///Verdi-verkkosivusto: com/scubadi https://godivingshow.com/ Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Videoehdotuksia sinulle: ▶️ https://www.watch.U.v.com ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Ht38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?UD=ZAAo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================= ✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazine -lehdestä. Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin. Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua! Yrityskyselyihin voit käyttää alla olevia yhteystietoja: 📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Rakastatko sukellusta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hei! Olen opettelemassa sivulle kiinnittämistä, ja minulla on vaikeuksia löytää selkeää esimerkkiä tankkien kiinnittämisestä. Tiedän, että se käsitellään koulutuksessa, mutta minun on tiedettävä, mitä hankin ennen kurssille lähtöä, sillä lähelläni ei ole hyvää sivulle kiinnittävää korjaamoa.

Voitko näyttää, miten sivulle asennettavat tankit ja deco/lavatankit on asennettu?

Vieraile verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää Scuba-uutisia, vedenalaisia ​​valokuvia, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tärkeitä seurattavia kumppanilinkkejä

🔗 Saat 15 %:n alennuksen kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Osta Scuba Gears täältä:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pysy yhteydessä meihin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Viestit: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Verkkosivusto: https://divernet.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://godivingshow.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Sinulle ehdotetut videot:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazinesta.

Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin.

Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua!

Liiketoimintaan liittyvissä tiedusteluissa käytä alla olevia yhteystietoja:

📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Pidätkö laitesukelluksesta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Miten sivulle kiinnitettävä sylinteri asennetaan?

Päivitetty varustekumppanilinkki: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Miten kiinnitän vilkkuvan valon kaksois- tai yksisylinteriseeni, jotta kaverini näkee/löytää minut myös huonossa näkyvyydessä tai yöllä? Näiden laitteiden tyypillinen kaulanauha antaa valon aina pudota alaspäin ja peittää sen. Käy verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tärkeitä kumppanuuslinkkejä, joita kannattaa seurata 🔗 Saat 15 % alennusta kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Osta sukellusvarusteita täältä: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐭 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Pysy yhteydessä meihin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Keskusteluketjut: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Verkkosivusto: https://divernet.com/ Verkkosivusto: https://godivingshow.com/ Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Ehdotettuja videoita sinulle: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazinesta. Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta vedenalaiseen maailmaan liittyvästä. Ilmaisjakeluna Euroopassa, Australiassa ja Uusi-Seelannissa sekä Pohjois-Amerikassa tarjoamme sinulle uusimmat sukellusuutiset, eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin. Oletpa sitten kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaasi, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroituneena ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseesi. Tule mukaan, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä sukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity mukaan ja älä koskaan jää paitsi seikkailusta! Liiketoimintatiedusteluihin käytä alla olevia yhteystietoja: 📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Rakastatko sukellusta? Tilaa nyt saadaksesi sukellusvinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Miten kiinnitän vilkkuvan valon kaksi- tai yksisylinteriseeni, jotta kaverini näkee/löytää minut myös huonossa näkyvyydessä tai yöllä? Näiden laitteiden tyypillinen kaulanauha antaa valon aina pudota alaspäin ja peittää sen.
Vieraile verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää Scuba-uutisia, vedenalaisia ​​valokuvia, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tärkeitä seurattavia kumppanilinkkejä

🔗 Saat 15 %:n alennuksen kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Osta Scuba Gears täältä:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pysy yhteydessä meihin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Viestit: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Verkkosivusto: https://divernet.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://godivingshow.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Sinulle ehdotetut videot:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazinesta.

Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin.

Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua!

Liiketoimintaan liittyvissä tiedusteluissa käytä alla olevia yhteystietoja:

📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Pidätkö laitesukelluksesta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Miten voin kiinnittää itseeni vilkkuvan valon, jotta kaverini näkee minut? #askmark #sukellus

Päivitetty varustekumppani: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Tutustu Wakatobi Dive Resortiin: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15 % alennus kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join VARUSTEIDEN OSTAMINEN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VERKKOSIVUSTOMME Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellusta, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, sukellusvarustearvosteluja Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Yhdysvaltojen ainoa sukellusnäyttely Kingdom-verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan tuotemerkkiemme sisällä ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SEURAA MEITÄ SOSIAALISESSA MEDIASSÄ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikkien välttämättömien varusteiden hankkimiseksi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanuuslinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseksi. Tämän videon tiedot eivät ole tarkoitettu eikä niitä voida tulkita korvaamaan ammattimaista sukelluskoulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tässä videossa oleva sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseksi tiedoksi eikä korvaa pätevän sukelluskouluttajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

Vieraile Wakatobi Resortin verkkosivustolla:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

15 % alennus kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTEET: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Onko tämä kaikkien aikojen paras sukelluskeskus? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.
Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Steve Seaman: Sukeltajan kellolöytö räjäyttää haaksirikon myytin pois vedestä
Francis Hermans: Pipeline: Left To Die -podcast tutkii sukellusskandaalia
Nick Bailey: Sukeltajan leski: "Tarkistan edelleen uutiset joka päivä"
ron: Sukeltajien löydöt: Megin hammas Floridassa, pommeja Isossa-Britanniassa
Steve: Paul Toomer jättää Dive RAID Internationalin
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Sukeltajien kuolemat Walesissa ja Curaçaolla Sukeltajien kuolemat Walesissa ja Curaçaolla
Lady Musgrave Experience tarjoaa vieraille riuttojen suojelumahdollisuuksia. Lady Musgrave Experience tarjoaa vieraille riuttojen suojelumahdollisuuksia.
Kummituspatojen sukellukset: "Ota minut mukaasi, ole hyvä" Kummituspatojen sukellukset: "Ota minut mukaasi, ole hyvä"
Sukeltajat kutsuttu Glasgow'n Beneath The Waves -esitykseen Sukeltajat kutsuttu Glasgow'n Beneath The Waves -esitykseen
Sukeltajat nostivat kellon traagisesta kalapurkin haaksirikosta Sukeltajat nostivat kellon traagisesta kalapurkin haaksirikosta
Syvyysennätys ensimmäisen maailmansodan aikaisessa sukellusveneessä löydetty 1 metrin syvyydestä Syvyysennätys ensimmäisen maailmansodan aikaisessa sukellusveneessä löydetty 1 metrin syvyydestä
Liity verkostomme!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat TikTok
Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat TikTok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.
Lahjatilaukset
Tilaa hintaan 3 €/kk