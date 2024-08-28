Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
PADI vaatii täydellistä työtä AWARE Weekille

PADI-jäseniä kannustetaan painostamaan AWARE Week (PADI) -viikolla.
PADI members are being encouraged to apply the pressure in upcoming AWARE Week (PADI)

With PADI and its conservation charity the PADI AWARE Foundation hoping that their Dive Against Debris programme will be included in next year’s inter-governmental Global Plastics Treaty, the upcoming annual PADI AWARE Week has taken on special significance, they say.

The annual week PADI dedicates to removing litter from the ocean takes place on 14-22 September, and the koulutus agency wants its members to organise events that could help to influence the treaty. 

“PADI and the AWARE Foundation are the only organisations representing the global recreational dive community in the ongoing official negotiations leading up to the anticipated agreement of the Global Plastics Treaty in 2025,” says PADI AWARE director Danna Moore.

“With the Global Plastics Treaty currently in development and the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on the horizon for November, this year’s AWARE Week events provide an important opportunity to call for a strong treaty.”

The hope is that if Dive Against Debris, said to be the world’s largest citizen-science underwater marine-litter database, is adopted in the treaty it would become an approved methodology for governments to harness. 

4 ways to help

PADI wants to reduce the production of unnecessary single-use plastics products, and slash the rate at which all plastics waste enters the ocean. It regards official recognition of what it says is the diving community’s critical role as a “unique and crucial opportunity for a worldwide co-ordinated initiative to significantly address the ongoing plastic-pollution crisis”.

PADI AWARE -viikko
(PADI)

Members can contribute in four ways in and around AWARE Week, says PADI. Options are to run the Dive Against Debris speciality course, survey dives or clean-up events, and/or encourage their diver communities to allekirjoita vetoomus calling for a strong Global Plastics Treaty, aiming to secure at least 10,000 new signatures.

"Kaikki PADI Assistant -ohjaajat ja korkeammat ovat nyt automaattisesti oikeutettuja opettamaan Dive Against Debris -erikoiskurssia, mikä tarkoittaa, että useammilla PADI-ammattilaisilla on nyt valta opettaa useampia supersankareita pelastamaan merta", Moore sanoo.

"Kannustamme myös PADI-jäseniä pitämään vauhtia käynnissä sekä AWARE-viikon aikana että sen jälkeen ja jatkamaan Dive Against Debris -tietojen lähettämistä."

Hosting a Dive Against Debris event or other conservation activity can involve inviting a community to take part in a beach or ocean clean-up while at the same time offering workshops to teach the PADI AWARE course, highlighting primary issues affecting the local marine ecosystem and offering ways in which attendees can continue to help save the ocean.

Find out more getting involved in PADI AWARE -viikko.

Myös Divernetissä: PADI:N 4 SYYTÄ OLLA ILOISIA VUONNA 2024, PADI ESITTELEE TIETOISTA EKOMATKAILUN ERIKOISUUDEN, SUKELLAT VOIVAT KÄYTTÄÄ MUOVIA NYT VUODEN, PADI AWARE JAKAA 500 XNUMX dollaria MISSION HUB -APRAUKSIA

