Vapaasukellusfestivaali alkaa Cornwallissa

Cornwallissa järjestettävän vuosittaisen NoTanx-vapaasukellusfestivaalin osallistujat
NoTanx Freediving is running its annual festival in Redruth, Cornwall, starting with a weekend event called Be The Change (12-13 July), and everyone is invited to join in. 

The festival has been going for the past 15 years, involving camping and shore-based exploration, but a new element for the opening weekend in 2025 are “wellness days” – meaning personal wellness for divers as well as for the ocean.

NoTanx logo

Saturday is dedicated to the former, with onsite sauna, yoga, breathwork, ice-baths and other activities along with presentations from the Reef-World Foundation (Green Fins) and ghost-gear recycler Waterhaul and an evening barbecue with music.

Sunday’s focus is on the ocean’s wellness, with a beach-clean backed by Surfers Against Sewage as part of its Million Mile Clean initiative and another marine recycler Odyssey Innovations, as well as underwater clean-up freediving with surface-support from Odyssey kayak crew. 

Freefest logo

The rest of the week (14-19 July) brings Freefest, with freediving planned twice a day in what is expected to be favourable weather at some of the 24 ‘exceptional’ dive-sites catalogued by NoTanx over the years of the festival.

The week-long event is backed by a number of environmentally focused organisations including, apart from those mentioned above, Divers for Sea Shepherd, Fourth Element, Fulmar Wetsuits and clothing company Patagonia. 

The wellness, community and ocean action weekend is hosted by Globe Vale Holiday Park, Radnor, and on-site camping is available from Friday to Sunday for £20 per person per night. Be The Change participants pay £6 for both days (Saturday opening is at 1pm), and all profits from that go to Sea ShepherdTickets can be booked here.

Ei Tanx has been teaching and promoting freediving in the UK since 1999 using the NTX training system, and runs its own freediving club.

Myös Divernetissä: MAAILMAN PARAS FREEDIVE, FIRST FREEDIVERS VISIT ‘GREAT ESCAPE’ SUB, PÄIVÄNVALO, NO NEED TO GO FAR TO BE FREE

