Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Haku
Sulje tämä hakukenttä.

Ukrainalainen vapaasukeltaja teki ilman eviä maailmanennätyksen

Seuraa Divernetiä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
Kateryna Sadurska set a new CMAS CNF world freediving depth record of 80m
Kateryna Sadurska set a new CMAS CNF world depth record of 80m (CMAS)

Kateryna Sadurska of Ukraine has set a new CMAS world freediving depth record for Constant Weight No Fins (CNF). It was the only world record to be broken at this year’s CMAS 8th World Freediving Depth Championship.

The event ran from 5 to 12 October in Messinian Bay, Kalamata in Greece, with more than 140 freedivers from more than 37 countries taking part. It wasn’t until the sixth day of the competition (11 October) that the record was set, as previously adverse weather and sea conditions improved. 

By diving to 80m, Sadurska broke her own 78m record, set at last year’s CMAS World Championship in Roatan in August. It’s an absolute women’s record – Sadurska also holds the AIDA CNF world record, having successively lowered the mark three times at last year’s Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas to 74, 76 and then 77m.

Sadurska also became world champion in Free Immersion at the CMAS competition for the third year in a row, even though she had set what she described as a conservative depth because of the conditions.

freediver Kateryna Sadurska
Kateryna Sadurska (CMAS)

“Same as all of my previous victories I dedicate this one to Ukraine, our defenders and everyone who is fighting for our freedom,” she said.

On day 8 of the competition, still with with calm seas and perfect visibility, the expectation was that Russian freediver and multi-record-holder Alexey Molchanov, not diving under any national flag, would improve by 1m on his own Constant Weight with Bi-evät (CWBF) world record depth of 124m. 

He would have done so, because he reached the mark and returned to the surface – except that he missed the bottom plate and failed to grab the depth tag. The dive was good enough to earn him first place in the competition but not to have a new record confirmed.

Myös Divernetissä: Vaikeat olosuhteet tuottavat vapaasukelluksen maailmanennätyksen, Dynaamisen apnean maailmanennätys Serbiassa, Freediver tavoittelee 112 metrin kävelyn maailmanennätystä, Vapaasukeltaja Heike on stiikan kuningatar Kaunasissa

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilmapulan vuoksi? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKIT Tule faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WWW-SIVUSTOMME Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelut Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivusto: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ---------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme ovat https://www.scuba.com ja https ://www.mikesdivestore.com kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kuinka käsittelet sukelluksen seurantaa, kun viimeinen sukelluksesi on ollut erittäin stressaava ilman puutteen vuoksi?
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver
LINKIT

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Takaisin veteen huonon sukelluksen jälkeen? #AskMark #sukellus

Scuba.com-verkkosivustolinkki: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -vaihde ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------- verkkosivustomme verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ SCUBA Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vihjeet ja neuvot, Scuba Gear arvostelujen verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa Sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ---------------------------- --------------------------------------------------- ------ SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Yhteistyökumppanimme https://www.scuba.com- ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com-sivustolla, josta löydät kaikki olennaiset varusteesi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta. 00:00 Johdanto 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Tekniset tiedot 09:40 Tarkista

Scuba.com-verkkosivuston linkki:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.
00: 00 Johdanto
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Pakkauksen purkaminen
03:51 Tekniset tiedot
09:40 Arvostelu

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 napapolttimen tarkistus #Unboxing #Review

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vihjeitä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear Reviews -sivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme -------------- --------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

Tällä viikolla podcastissa ammattisukellusoppaat Filippiineillä ovat kuumassa vedessä saatuaan vihjeen, että jotkut ottavat vastaan ​​maksun nimien kaivertamisesta koralliin, mikä johtaa siihen, että viranomaiset nelinkertaistavat palkkion kaikista syyllisiä koskevista tiedoista. LL cool J kertoi äskettäin Guardianille, että Deep Blue Sea anamatroninen hai melkein hukutti hänet. Ja entinen laivaston sukeltaja on päättänyt uida ensimmäisenä Englannin kanavalla selällään.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Graffiti Coralille maksettiin oppaita #scuba #uutiset #podcast

Lataa lisää... Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.

Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish -pääkaupunki Filippiineillä
Neil: Sukeltajan yksinretki johti Cornish-hylkylöytöyn
Patrick: Garmin Mk3i / Mk2i -päivitysten vertailu
Raymond Spruance: SS United States -laivasta tulee maailman suurin keinotekoinen riutta
Joann: Vankeudessa oleva delfiini "heitetty pois kylpyvedellä"
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Sukeltajan yksinretki johti Cornish-hylkylöytöyn Sukeltajan yksinretki johti Cornish-hylkylöytöyn
Malesian kansainvälisen sukellusnäyttelyn 2025 päivämäärät julkistettu Malesian kansainvälisen sukellusnäyttelyn 2025 päivämäärät julkistettu
Musta Tudor -sukeltaja korostettiin historian keskusteluissa Musta Tudor -sukeltaja korostettiin historian keskusteluissa
Väärin kuultu ääni heitti HMS Trooperin sub-hylkymetsästäjiä 25 vuoden ajan Väärin kuultu ääni heitti HMS Trooperin sub-hylkymetsästäjiä 25 vuoden ajan
Naissukellajan ruumiinosia löytyi haista Naissukellajan ruumiinosia löytyi haista
Monty Halls tekee yhteistyötä HX:n kanssa Big Blue Bag Projectissa Monty Halls tekee yhteistyötä HX:n kanssa Big Blue Bag Projectissa

Liitä meille

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

0
Haluaisitko ajatuksiasi, kommentoi.x