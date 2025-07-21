Aikakauslehtitilaukset
Poista mainokset hintaan 3 €/kk
Kirjaudu sisään

Kolme sukeltajaa pyörtyi samanaikaisesti Koreassa

Seuraa meitä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
Divers die: Busan port in Changwon (Iwy)
Busan port in Changwon (Iwy)

Three commercial divers in their 30s using surface-supplied air were recovered unconscious from harbour waters in Korea yesterday morning (20 July), but two of them died and the third was said to remain in critical condition. 

The divers had been working since shortly after 8am to clear barnacles from the hull of a container-ship anchored at Busan New Port in the city of Changwon.

Changwon Coast Guard were alerted to the emergency at 11.43am and maritime police and paramedics arrived to find that the divers had been brought out of the water but remained unconscious and were being treated for cardiac arrest.

They were transferred to hospital soon afterwards, where two of the divers were pronounced dead. They had worked for a diving company contracted by the container-ship owner. 

According to witnesses the divers had all lost consciousness at the same time, and the Coast Guard has told local press that a problem might have occurred either with a hose connection to their air-supply unit or with the unit itself. Officers were conducting interviews and examining the equipment and CCTV footage.

On the same day a recreational scuba diver in his 50s died in the El Toro area of the Spanish island of Mallorca. Shortly after reboarding a boat following a dive at around 1.30pm the man was reported to have collapsed in cardiac arrest. 

The boat was based at Santa Ponça Yacht Club, where emergency responders tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man. Divers from the Guardia Civil later went to investigate the dive-site.

Myös Divernetissä: HAUNTING DAM DIVES: ‘PLEASE, TAKE ME WITH YOU’, JAILED: DIVE-SHOP OWNER WHO LEFT FREEDIVER SOLO, WOMEN BREAK INTO NZ + KOREAN NAVY DIVE-TEAMS, AMPHORA FOUND OFF MALLORCA BEACH

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
Scubapro-kumppanilinkki: https://divernet.com/go/scubapro 🌊 Suurimpien sukellusmyyttien murtaminen | Mitä olet ymmärtänyt väärin! Luuletko osaavasi laitesukelluksen? Mieti uudelleen! Tässä videossa sukellamme syvälle (sanaleikki tarkoituksella) yleisimpiin sukellusta ympäröiviin myytteihin ja väärinkäsityksiin. Haihin liittyvistä peloista myytteihin olympiauimarin tarpeesta – oikaisemme väitteet faktojen, tieteen ja oikeiden sukeltajakokemusten avulla. Oletpa sitten utelias aloittelija tai kokenut sukeltaja, tämä myyttejä murtava opas yllättää sinut, opettaa sinua ja ehkä jopa inspiroi sinua ensimmäiseen sukellukseen. 🐠🤿 👍 Muista tykätä, tilata kanava ja kommentoida alle jokin kuulemasi myytti! #Sukellus #Sukellusmyytit #MeriSeikkailut #SukellusFaktoja #Sukellusvinkkejä Käy verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tärkeitä kumppanuuslinkkejä, joita kannattaa seurata 🔗 Saat 15 % alennusta kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Osta sukellusvarusteita täältä: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔TUKIKAA TEKIJÄÄ MAHDOLLISUUDEN MUKAAN 𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐀𝐀𝐀. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com///Verdi-verkkosivusto: com/scubadi https://godivingshow.com/ Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Videoehdotuksia sinulle: ▶️ https://www.watch.U.v.com ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Ht38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?UD=ZAAo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================= ✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazine -lehdestä. Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin. Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua! Yrityskyselyihin voit käyttää alla olevia yhteystietoja: 📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Rakastatko sukellusta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!

Scubapro-kumppanilinkki:
https://divernet.com/go/scubapro

🌊 Suurimpien sukellusmyyttien murtaminen | Mitä olet ymmärtänyt väärin!

Luuletko osaavasi laitesukelluksen? Mietipä uudelleen! Tässä videossa sukellamme syvälle (sanaleikki tarkoituksella) yleisimpiin laitesukelluksen maailmaan liittyviin myytteihin ja väärinkäsityksiin. Haihin liittyvistä peloista myytteihin olympiauimarin tarpeesta – oikaisemme asiat faktojen, tieteen ja oikeiden sukeltajakokemusten avulla.

Oletpa sitten utelias aloittelija tai kokenut sukeltaja, tämä myyttejä murtava opas yllättää sinut, opettaa sinulle ja ehkä jopa inspiroi sinut ensimmäiseen sukellukseen. 🐠🤿

👍 Muista tykätä, tilata kanava ja kommentoida alle jokin kuulemasi myytti!

#Sukellus #Sukellusmyytit #MeriSeikkailu #Sukellusfaktoja #Sukellusvinkkejä

Vieraile verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää Scuba-uutisia, vedenalaisia ​​valokuvia, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tärkeitä seurattavia kumppanilinkkejä

🔗 Saat 15 %:n alennuksen kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Osta Scuba Gears täältä:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pysy yhteydessä meihin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Viestit: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Verkkosivusto: https://divernet.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://godivingshow.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Sinulle ehdotetut videot:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazinesta.

Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin.

Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua!

Liiketoimintaan liittyvissä tiedusteluissa käytä alla olevia yhteystietoja:

📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Pidätkö laitesukelluksesta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
00: 00 Johdanto
02:14 Myytti 1
03:50 Myytti 2
05:15 Myytti 3
06:16 Myytti 4
07:45 Myytti 5
09:06 Myytti 6
10:02 Myytti 7
11:19 Myytti 8
12:35 Myytti 9
14:10 Myytti 10

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43NkI3M0NGOUE4ODY2OTE1

Sukellukseen liittyvät 10 yleisintä myyttiä selitettynä @SCUBAPRO:n avulla

Suuria uutisia sukellusalalla: HEAD on virallisesti ostanut AquaLungin. Mitä tämä tarkoittaa sukeltajille, varusteiden laadulle ja kahden ikonisen tuotemerkin tulevaisuudelle? Me pureudumme asiaan. #ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEAD-yrityskauppa #DiveGear Käy verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tärkeitä kumppanuuslinkkejä, joita kannattaa seurata 🔗 Saat 15 % alennusta kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Osta sukellusvarusteita täältä: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔TUKIKAA TEKIJÄÄ MAHDOLLISUUDEN MUKAAN 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Pysy yhteydessä meihin. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Keskusteluketjut: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Verkkosivusto: https://divernet.com/ Verkkosivusto: https://godivingshow.com/ Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Ehdotettuja videoita sinulle: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazinesta. Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta vedenalaiseen maailmaan liittyvästä. Ilmaisjakeluna Euroopassa, Australiassa ja Uusi-Seelannissa sekä Pohjois-Amerikassa tarjoamme sinulle uusimmat sukellusuutiset, eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin. Oletpa sitten kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaasi, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroituneena ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseesi. Tule mukaan, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä sukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity mukaan ja älä koskaan jää paitsi seikkailusta! Liiketoimintatiedusteluihin käytä alla olevia yhteystietoja: 📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Rakastatko sukellusta? Tilaa nyt saadaksesi sukellusvinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Sukellusalan suuria uutisia: HEAD on virallisesti ostanut AquaLungin. Mitä tämä tarkoittaa sukeltajille, varusteiden laadulle ja kahden ikonisen tuotemerkin tulevaisuudelle? Puramme asian osiin.

#Sukellusuutiset #AquaLung #HEADhankinta #Sukellusvarusteet

Vieraile verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää Scuba-uutisia, vedenalaisia ​​valokuvia, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tärkeitä seurattavia kumppanilinkkejä

🔗 Saat 15 %:n alennuksen kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Osta Scuba Gears täältä:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pysy yhteydessä meihin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Viestit: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Verkkosivusto: https://divernet.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://godivingshow.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Sinulle ehdotetut videot:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazinesta.

Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin.

Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua!

Liiketoimintaan liittyvissä tiedusteluissa käytä alla olevia yhteystietoja:

📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Pidätkö laitesukelluksesta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xNzI4OTE0NTlBN0QyQUY0

UUTISTA: HEAD ostaa AquaLungin | Valtava muutos sukellusalalla

🧼 Märkäpuvun oikeaoppinen pesu ja kuivaus | Pidennä märkäpuvun käyttöikää ja pysy raikkaana 🌊 Haluatko märkäpuvusi kestävän pidempään ja pysyvän mukavana jokaisella kerralla? Tässä videossa näytämme vaihe vaiheelta, kuinka märkäpuku puhdistetaan, huuhdellaan ja kuivataan oikein – olitpa sitten surffaamassa, sukeltamassa tai melomassa. Vältä yleisiä virheitä, jotka vahingoittavat neopreenia, ja opi parhaat vinkit märkäpuvun pitämiseen raikkana, joustavana ja hajuttomana. Mitä opit: Kuinka usein märkäpuku pestään 🗓️ Mitä käyttää (ja mitä välttää) puhdistuksessa 🧴 Oikea tapa huuhdella suola, hiekka ja hiki pois 🚿 Kuinka kuivata märkäpuku halkeamien tai pahojen hajujen välttämiseksi 🌬️ Vinkkejä märkäpuvun käyttöiän ja suorituskyvyn pidentämiseksi ⚙️ Täydellinen surffaajille, sukeltajille, vapaasukeltajille ja kaikille, jotka rakastavat vettä. 👉 Muista tykätä, tilata kanava ja painaa kelloa 🔔 saadaksesi lisää märkäpukuvinkkejä, varusteiden huoltoa ja vesiurheiluohjeita! #MärkäpukujenHoito #MärkäpukujenPuhdistus #Surffausvinkkejä #Sukellus #VarusteidenHuolto #Puhdistusohjeet #Vesiurheilu Käy verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Tärkeitä kumppanuuslinkkejä seurattavaksi 🔗 Saat 15 % alennusta kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Osta sukellusvarusteita täältä: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔TUKIKAA TEKIJÄÄ MAHDOLLISUUDEN MUKAAN 𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐀𝐀𝐀. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com///Verdi-verkkosivusto: com/scubadi https://godivingshow.com/ Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Videoehdotuksia sinulle: ▶️ https://www.watch.U.v.com ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck0t1 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh64OTI2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/Ht38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk86dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu71EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?UD=ZAAo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y4wIOKde8 ================================= ✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazine -lehdestä. Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin. Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua! Yrityskyselyihin voit käyttää alla olevia yhteystietoja: 📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Rakastatko sukellusta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!

🧼 Märkäpuvun oikeaoppinen pesu ja kuivaus | Pidennä märkäpuvun käyttöikää ja pysy raikkaana 🌊

Haluatko märkäpuvusi kestävän pidempään ja pysyvän mukavana jokaisella käyttökerralla? Tässä videossa näytämme sinulle vaihe vaiheelta, kuinka puhdistat, huuhtelet ja kuivaat märkäpuvun oikein – olitpa sitten surffaamassa, sukeltamassa tai melomassa. Vältä yleisiä virheitä, jotka vahingoittavat neopreenia, ja opi parhaat vinkit märkäpuvun pitämiseen raikkana, joustavana ja hajuttomana.

Mitä opit:

Kuinka usein märkäpuku pestään 🗓️

Mitä käyttää (ja mitä välttää) siivouksessa 🧴

Oikea tapa huuhdella pois suola, hiekka ja hiki 🚿

Märkäpuvun kuivaaminen halkeamien ja pahojen hajujen välttämiseksi 🌬️

Vinkkejä märkäpuvun käyttöiän ja suorituskyvyn pidentämiseen ⚙️

Täydellinen surffaajille, sukeltajille, vapaasukeltajille ja kaikille veden ystäville.

👉 Muista tykätä, tilata kanava ja painaa kelloa 🔔 saadaksesi lisää märkäpukuvinkkejä, varusteiden huoltoa ja vesiurheiluohjeita!

#MärkäpukujenHoito #MärkäpukujenPuhdistus #Surffausvinkkejä #Sukellus #VarusteidenHuolto #Puhdistusohjeet #Vesiurheilu

Vieraile verkkosivuillamme saadaksesi lisää Scuba-uutisia, vedenalaisia ​​valokuvia, vinkkejä ja neuvoja sekä matkaraportteja: https://divernet.com/

✅ Tärkeitä seurattavia kumppanilinkkejä

🔗 Saat 15 %:n alennuksen kansainvälisestä eSIM-tarjouksesta! Käytä koodia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Osta Scuba Gears täältä:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pysy yhteydessä meihin.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Viestit: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Verkkosivusto: https://divernet.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://godivingshow.com/
Verkkosivusto: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩Yritystiedustelut: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬 Sinulle ehdotetut videot:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Tietoja Scuba Diver Magazinesta.

Tervetuloa Scuba Diver Magazineen! Olemme intohimoisia kaikesta, mikä liittyy vedenalaiseen maailmaan. Ilmaisena jakelulehtenä Euroopassa, ANZ:ssa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa tuomme sinulle viimeisimmät uutiset laitesukelluksesta eeppisistä sukellusmatkakohteista ja rehellisistä varustearvosteluista asiantuntijoiden neuvoihin, uutisiin ja inspiroiviin vedenalaisiin tarinoihin.

Olitpa kokenut sukeltaja tai vasta aloittamassa vedenalaista matkaa, sisältömme on suunniteltu pitämään sinut ajan tasalla, inspiroitumaan ja valmiina seuraavaan sukellukseen. Astu sisään, tutki ja pysy yhteydessä laitesukelluksen maailmaan kanssamme! Liity meihin etkä koskaan missaa seikkailua!

Liiketoimintaan liittyvissä tiedusteluissa käytä alla olevia yhteystietoja:

📩 Sähköposti: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Pidätkö laitesukelluksesta? Tilaa nyt sukellusmatkavinkkejä, varustearvosteluja, sukellusneuvoja, eeppisiä sukelluksia, sukellusuutisia ja vedenalaisia ​​tarinoita!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44OUE4RUIwOURGRUM0MDdG

Märkäpuvun hoito 101: Puhdista, huuhtele ja kuivaa kuin ammattilainen

Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.
Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Scott: MERELLÄ ETEENPÄIN OPITUJA OPPIA
Emo Lengyel: MERELLÄ ETEENPÄIN OPITUJA OPPIA
Eric Stott: Kuinka Darkstar-sukeltajat löysivät hävittäjä USS Jacob Jonesin 115 metrin korkeudesta
Christine Lewis: Ase ja terä: sukeltajat löytävät aseita, mutta kuka niitä käytti?
TOHT., lääketieteen tohtori, professori ja tohtori Jeong Chun Phuoc: Dopingrikkomukset: CMAS rankaisee Kroatian vapaasukeltajia
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Kolme sukeltajaa pyörtyi samanaikaisesti Koreassa Kolme sukeltajaa pyörtyi samanaikaisesti Koreassa
Muovisaaste: Kehotus Ison-Britannian toimintapäivään Muovisaaste: Kehotus Ison-Britannian toimintapäivään
Sukeltajat, menkää pelastamaan mantoja! Sukeltajat, menkää pelastamaan mantoja!
Toisen maailmansodan japanilaisen hävittäjän hylky löytö kirjoittaa historian uusiksi Toisen maailmansodan japanilaisen hävittäjän hylky löytö kirjoittaa historian uusiksi
Vapaasukeltajien Jerald & Artnik maailmanluokan kilpailijat Bahamalla Vapaasukeltajien Jerald & Artnik maailmanluokan kilpailijat Bahamalla
Teini-ikäinen vapaasukeltaja kuoli Espanjassa Teini-ikäinen vapaasukeltaja kuoli Espanjassa
Liity verkostomme!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat TikTok
Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat TikTok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.
Lahjatilaukset
Tilaa hintaan 3 €/kk