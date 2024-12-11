Suurin online-resurssi sukeltajille
Haku
Sulje tämä hakukenttä.

Steve Backshall vie Ocean Down Under Under

Seuraa meitä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
Steve Backshall

TV presenter, author, adventurer and all-round top bloke Steve Backshall is taking his Ocean live stage show to Australia in 2025.

After his headline slot on the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September, Steve is returning Down Under to go on tour around seven different locations with his acclaimed, inspirational show Ocean, which accurately has the sub-title of ‘bringing marine dreams to life'.

Steve Backshall’s Ocean is a love letter to the most-exciting environment on our planet – and a great way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas.

As the star of the hit TV show Deadly 60, Steve brings his trademark energy to life through stunts, experiments, props, cutting-edge science, and big-screen footage from his two decades in TV.  From great whites to great whales, seals to sardine shoals, orca to the oddities of the deep, he captures the icons of the Big Blue in stunning detail.

This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to dive deep into the wonderful world beneath the waves. A must-see for all the family!

His tour around Australia includes:

9 January – Perth, Riverside Theatre

11 January – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

13 January – Brisbane, QPAC

15 January – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

16 January – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

17 January – Canberra Theatre

18 January – Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Liput ovat nyt myynnissä tätä.

Back in Blighty

Don't worry if you missed Steve's UK tour of Ocean in October and November, he is returning to the Main Stage of the GO Sukellusnäyttely at the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March as the headline speaker.

Two-for-one tickets are now on sale for this premier event on the UK diving calendar.

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
Koe Freebreathe, ensimmäinen laatuaan vedenalaisessa etsinnässä. Henkilökohtainen, kannettava snorklauslaite, joka antaa sinulle pääsyn rajoittamattomaan ilmansaantiin jopa 15 jalkaa vedenpinnan alapuolelle oman kehosi liikkeen avulla. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liitty GEAR OSTOKSIIN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- Vedenalainen Valokuvaus, vihjeitä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelujen verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in Yhdistyneen kuningaskunnan verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Brändidemme mainontaan --------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com -sivuston kanssa kaikissa varusteissasi olennaiset asiat. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

Koe Freebreathe, ensimmäinen laatuaan vedenalaisessa etsinnässä. Henkilökohtainen, kannettava snorklauslaite, joka antaa sinulle pääsyn rajoittamattomaan ilmansaantiin jopa 15 jalkaa vedenpinnan alapuolelle oman kehosi liikkeen avulla.
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTEET: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack osoitteessa #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- Vedenalainen Valokuvaus, vihjeitä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelujen verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in Yhdistyneen kuningaskunnan verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Brändidemme mainontaan --------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com -sivuston kanssa kaikissa varusteissasi olennaiset asiat. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta. 00:00 Johdanto 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Nokkanauhan langoitus 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Evähihnojen poistaminen 08:19 Liukujohto 10:16 Takavetoketjut 12:56 Taittuvat säätimet 14:26 Märkä kaula

Scuba.com-kumppanilinkki:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Varusteiden ostot: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta.
00: 00 Johdanto
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Evähihnojen poistaminen
08:19 Liukuva johto
10:16 Takana vetoketjut
12:56 Folding Regs
14:26 Märkä kaula

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Lisää asioita, joiden kanssa sukeltajat kamppailevat w/@scubacomilla #scuba #vinkit #howto

Divolk vedenalainen suoratoisto älypuhelinkotelo #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity GEAR OSTOKSIIN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- Vedenalainen Valokuvaus, vihjeitä ja neuvoja, Scuba Gear arvostelujen verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in Yhdistyneen kuningaskunnan verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Brändidemme mainontaan --------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------- SEURAA MEIDÄT SOSIAALINEN MEDIA FACEBOOKISSA: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.com -sivuston kanssa kaikissa varusteissasi olennaiset asiat. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

Divolk vedenalainen suoratoisto älypuhelimen kotelo
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTEET: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk vedenalainen suoratoisto älypuhelinkotelossa #DEMAssa

Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.

Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Shane: Viimeisimmät uutiset: Scuba Diver Magazine siirtyy Divernetiin!
Johannes: Sukeltajan yksinretki johti Cornish-hylkylöytöyn
Elke Bojanowski: Brittisukellukset kadonneet Sea Storysta nimeltä
Casper: CCR-skootterin sukeltajat imettiin padon sisääntuloon
Rafael Novi Setya h: Kuinka kuljettaa sukellussäiliötä oikein
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Steve Backshall vie Ocean Down Under Under Steve Backshall vie Ocean Down Under Under
Kadonneen sukeltajan ruumis löydettiin Cornish Beachiltä Kadonneen sukeltajan ruumis löydettiin Cornish Beachiltä
Tuomio: Mies huumeiden takana juonen, jonka seurauksena CCR-sukeltaja kuoli Tuomio: Mies huumeiden takana juonen, jonka seurauksena CCR-sukeltaja kuoli
Sukellusliikkeen omistajalle 27 vuotta seksuaalisesta hyväksikäytöstä Sukellusliikkeen omistajalle 27 vuotta seksuaalisesta hyväksikäytöstä
Auta Fathoms Freetä elvyttämään Stingray Auta Fathoms Freetä elvyttämään Stingray
Varastetut espanjalaiset haaksirikkoutuneen kultakolikot löytyivät Varastetut espanjalaiset haaksirikkoutuneen kultakolikot löytyivät
Liity verkostomme!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat
Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.