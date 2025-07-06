Aikakauslehtitilaukset
Scapa-sukeltajat löysivät HMS Vanguardin esineistöä

Sukeltaja valaisee Vanguardin nimen (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Ensimmäisen maailmansodan aikaisesta HMS-taistelulaivasta peräisin oleva kello ja aseisiin liittyvä esineistö etujoukko have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey toteutettiin vuonna 2023.

HMS etujoukko oli 19,560 1909 tonnin painoinen Dreadnought, joka laskettiin vesille Barrow-in-Furnessissa vuonna 1916 ja osallistui taisteluihin Jyllannin taistelussa vuonna XNUMX.

Suuri osa hänen urastaan ​​kului Pohjanmeren partioinnissa, mutta 9. heinäkuuta 1917 sarja aikakauslehti explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Hylky, joka sijaitsee 34 metrin syvyydessä, suojeltiin sotahaudaksi vasta vuonna 1984, jolloin se oli jo laajasti kaivettu esiin ei-rautametallien löytämiseksi. Keskiosat oli nostettu romua varten, vaikka muut osat, kuten keula ja perä, pysyivät ehjinä merenpohjassa.

HMS etujoukko is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Kuuden päivän ikkuna

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier etujoukko.

Suojelun jälkeen Kuninkaallisen laivaston kansallismuseo, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Scapa Flow -museo näytteille. Päälaivan kello on nähtävissä Barrow-in-Furnessin telakkamuseossa.

Kuninkaallisen laivaston dreadnoughteissa olisi ollut kolmesta viiteen kelloa. Päälaivan kellon lisäksi todennäköisesti oli puolikannen kello, yksi konehuoneessa ja pienempiä kelloja jokaiselle laivan veneelle ja vuodeosastolle.

