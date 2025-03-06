Aikakauslehtitilaukset
Poista mainokset hintaan 3 €/kk
Kirjaudu sisään

Ilmastonmuutos voi saada enemmän kilpikonnia naisiksi

Seuraa meitä Google-uutisissa
Tilaa viikoittainen uutiskirjeemme
A loggerhead turtle nesting (Mollie Rickwood, CC BY-NC-ND)
A loggerhead turtle nesting (Mollie Rickwood, CC BY-NC-ND)

…but some of them are starting to adapt to the new reality, report marine biologists MOLLIE RICKWOOD, ANNETTE BRODERICK and ROBIN SNAPE of the University of Exeter

Rising global temperatures are a particularly acute threat for the world’s sea turtles. That’s because the temperature of a turtle’s nest controls the sex of the offspring.

Coming ashore onto a beach (often the beach from where they hatched), sea turtles use their flippers to carefully scoop out the sand and create flask-shaped nests in the sand in which they lay their eggs. There is no maternal care for these nests – their success depends solely on the environment.

Hotter nests will produce more female hatchlings, but fewer babies will survive into adulthood once temperatures rise above a critical threshold.

Unless sea turtles find a way to counteract rising nest temperatures, climate change could produce an increasing number of females and fewer offspring – a frightening scenario for sea turtle biologists like us.

Fortunately, we were pleased to discover that vihreä ja metsäkilpikonnat that breed in North Cyprus are arriving earlier in the year to offset some of the impacts of rising incubation temperatures.

Green turtles hatchling (Stefan Hunt)
Green turtle hatchling (Stefan Hunt)

Koska 1990it ovat alkaneet, Kilpikonnien suojeluyhdistys and our team at the University of Exeter have been working together to monitor and protect the green and loggerhead turtles that nest on the beaches of North Cyprus.

Every summer, a team of dedicated volunteers patrols nesting beaches to record every nest that has been laid. They place temperature data-loggers into these nests and tag every female they encounter.

The result is a unique database of more than 1,300 individual female turtles for whom the date, location and hatching success of their nests is known.

Using this database, we were able to show that, since 1992, green and loggerhead turtles in North Cyprus are nesting more than half a day earlier each year (greens 0.61 days, loggerheads 0.78 days). Before the mid-2000s, no turtles had been recorded nesting before June, but now we expect to see quite a few nests from the start of May.

Do the seasons feel increasingly weird to you? You’re not alone. Climate change is distorting nature’s calendar, causing plants to flower early and animals to emerge at the wrong time.

Tämä artikkeli on osa sarjaa, Villit vuodenajat, on how the seasons are changing – and what they might eventually look like.

If temperatures keep rising at current rates, we estimated that to maintain current sex ratios, the loggerhead turtles would need to keep nesting half a day earlier each year. To prevent a decrease in hatching rates, they’ll need to nest 0.7 days earlier each year.

This means that, for the time being, our loggerheads are shifting their nesting dates early enough to maintain current incubation temperatures and, therefore, sex ratios and hatching success. Good news.

Although our study in loggerheads offers cause for optimism, there is no guarantee that the females will continue to nest earlier and earlier each year. To try to understand if this might be the case, we wanted to understand whether temperature was the main factor driving this earlier nesting.

Temperature isn’t everything

For individual green turtles, we confirmed that the temperature is an important factor in causing them to nest earlier. In fact, we found that individual females will nest 6.47 days earlier for every degree celsius increase in sea temperature.

However, we also showed that how many times a female has bred before and the number of times she lays eggs in a breeding season explain an equal amount of the variation in her lay dates. These observations have important effects when we think about what is happening to the green turtle population as a whole.

Loggerhead turtle (Pixabay)
Loggerhead turtle (Pixabay)

As a result of conservation measures such as protecting the nests from predation and relocating nests laid too close to the high-water line we have seen a big population increase in the green turtles at our study site in North Cyprus. Since 1992, numbers have grown from 55 nests per year to more than 400.

Understanding the current trend of earlier nesting is complicated. But, for now, we can be assured that sea turtles are doing just enough to counteract the negative effects of climate change – which is fantastic news.

The turtles are doing their bit. Now, it is up to us to ensure the continued conservation and long-term monitoring of this charismatic ocean ambassador to give them the best chance of survival in our changing world.

Eikö sinulla ole aikaa lukea ilmastonmuutoksesta niin paljon kuin haluaisit?
Hanki sen sijaan viikoittainen katsaus sähköpostiisi. Joka keskiviikko The Conversationin ympäristötoimittaja kirjoittaa Imagine-sähköpostin, joka käsittelee hieman syvemmälle vain yhtä ilmastoongelmaa. Liity yli 40,000 XNUMX tähän mennessä tilaaneen lukijan joukkoon.

Mollie Rickwood is a PhD researcher in marine conservation; Annette Broderick is professor of marine conservation and Robin Snape is associate researcher at the Centre for Ecology & Conservation, all at the Exeterin yliopisto. Tämä artikkeli on julkaistu uudelleen Conversation Creative Commons -lisenssillä. Lue alkuperäinen artikkeli.

Myös Divernetissä: VIHREÄ KILPIPPIKONI: UUSI SYY HUOLEEN, THE MIRACLE OF MARINE TURTLES, 400 HOURS’ DIVING AS BIO-STUDENT STANDS UP FOR TUMOROUS TURTLES, TRACKING TROPICAL TURTLES – DEEP DOWN

Viimeisimmät Podcast-jakso Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Merkitse hyvä video rakastan sisältöäsi Tein äskettäin sylinterin hydrotestauksen, se oli täynnä ilmaa kuinka kauan voit pitää ilmaa sylinterissä ennen käyttöä. Myös sukellusliike voi tyhjentää ilman ja täyttää nitroxilla? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/liitty GEAR OSTOKSIIN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valokuvaus, vihjeet ja neuvot, Scuba Gear Reviews -sivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivustomme: https://www.rorkmedian mainontaan. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikissa tarvikkeissasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

@timpell49
#AskMark Merkitse hyvä video rakastan sisältöäsi Tein äskettäin sylinterin hydrotestauksen, se oli täynnä ilmaa kuinka kauan voit pitää ilmaa sylinterissä ennen käyttöä. Myös sukellusliike voi tyhjentää ilman ja täyttää nitroksilla?
#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTEET: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Kuinka kauan voit pitää ilmaa sylinterissä? #AskMark #sukellus

Täydellinen luettelo sukellusesityksistä ja linkeistä: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18.-26. TAMMIKUU: Boot Düsseldorf (kansainvälinen venenäyttely) 1.-2. helmikuuta: Duikvaker 21.-23. 21. - 23. helmikuuta: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia 1. - 2. MAALISKUU: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15. - 16. maaliskuuta: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28. - 30. MAALISKUU: Välimeren sukellusnäyttely 4. - 6. HUHTIKUUTA: Asia Dive Expo (22ADEX) (25 ADEX) MAYpoD (31 ADEX) 1. TOUKOKUU - 13. KESÄKUU: Scuba Show 15. - 6. KESÄKUU: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 7. - 17. SYYSKUU: GO Diving ANZ Show 19. - 11. LOKAKUU: Sukelluskeskustelut 14. - 00. MARRASKUU: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiver: Sukellusfani #s https://www.scubadivermag.com/liity GEAR OSTOKSIIN: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valokuvaus, vihjeet ja neuvot, Scuba Gear Reviews -sivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports -sivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Yhdistyneessä kuningaskunnassa Verkkosivustomme: https://www.rorkmedian mainontaan. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikissa tarvikkeissasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia. 00:01 Johdanto 35:02 Scuba.com Mainos 35:03 Duikvaker 15:04 EUDI 23:05 DRT 04:06 GO Diving Show UK 24:07 ADEX OZTek 06:07 Välimerellinen esitys 34:08 ADEX 21:08 TEX51 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Täydellinen luettelo sukellusesityksistä linkkeineen:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18.-26. TAMMIKUU: Boot Düsseldorf (kansainvälinen venenäyttely)
HELMIKUU 1-2: Duikvaker
21.-23. helmikuuta: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21.-23. helmikuuta: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia
1.-2. MAALISKUU: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15.–16. MAALISKUU: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28.-30.: Välimeren sukellusnäyttely
4.-6. HUHTIKUUTA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22.-25.: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. TOukokuuta – 1. KESÄKUU: Scuba Show
13.-15. KESÄKUU: Malesian kansainvälinen sukellusnäyttely (MIDE)
6.-7. SYYSKUU: GO Diving ANZ Show
17.-19. LOKAKUU: Sukelluspuheenvuorot
11.-14. MARRASKUU: DEMA Show

#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTEET: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.
00: 00 Johdanto
01:35 Scuba.com-mainos
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Välimeri
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Sukelluskeskustelut
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Tulevat sukellusnäytökset vuonna 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Yhdysvaltalainen sukeltaja Barrington Scott on asettanut vahvistetun Guinnessin maailmanennätyksen nopeimman ajan sukeltamiseen kaikilla seitsemällä mantereella.Cartagenan kaupunginvaltuusto kertoo valmistautuvansa tiukentamaan pääsyä Cueva del Agua (vesiluola) -järjestelmään Etelä-Espanjassa, koska siellä kuoli 37-vuotias naissukeltaja 18. tammikuuta. Ja vedenalainen elinympäristön rakentaja on juuri jatkanut pisimmän vedenalaisen ajan ennätystä. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver://www AR Ryhdy faniksi.cubajoinmag.com: OSTOKSET: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews -verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow: com vain Yhdistyneen kuningaskunnan verkkosivusto. https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainostukseen brändeissämme ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.comin ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikissa tarvikkeissasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen. Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

Yhdysvaltalainen sukeltaja Barrington Scott on asettanut vahvistetun Guinnessin maailmanennätyksen nopeimman ajan sukeltamiseen kaikilla seitsemällä mantereella.Cartagenan kaupunginvaltuusto kertoo valmistautuvansa tiukentamaan pääsyä Cueva del Agua (vesiluola) -järjestelmään Etelä-Espanjassa, koska siellä kuoli 37-vuotias naissukeltaja 18. tammikuuta. Ja vedenalainen elinympäristön rakentaja on juuri jatkanut pisimmän vedenalaisen ajan ennätystä.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#sukellus #sukellus #scubadiver

Ryhdy faniksi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

VARUSTEET: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WWW-SIVUSTOMME

Verkkosivusto: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sukellus, vedenalainen valokuvaus, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, laitearvostelut
Verkkosivusto: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sukellusuutisia, vedenalaista valokuvausta, vinkkejä ja neuvoja, matkaraportteja
Verkkosivusto: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Ainoa sukellusesitys Isossa-Britanniassa
Verkkosivusto: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Mainontaan brändeissämme
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
Seuraa meitä sosiaalisessa mediassa

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Teemme yhteistyötä https://www.scuba.com:n ja https://www.mikesdivestore.comin kanssa kaikista tarvikkeistasi. Harkitse yllä olevan kumppanilinkin käyttöä kanavan tukemiseen.

Tämän videon tietoja ei ole tarkoitettu eikä ole tarkoitettu korvaamaan ammattimaista SCUBA-koulutusta tai suosituksia jokaiselle valmistajalle. Kaikki tämän videon sisältö, mukaan lukien teksti, grafiikka, kuvat ja tiedot, on tarkoitettu vain yleiseen tiedoksi, eikä se korvaa pätevän sukellusohjaajan koulutusta tai laitevalmistajien erityisvaatimuksia.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Espanjan luola suljettu kuolemantapauksen jälkeen #scuba #podcast #uutiset

Tilaa

PIDETÄÄN YHTEYTTÄ!

Hanki viikoittainen yhteenveto kaikista Divernetin uutisista ja artikkeleista Scuba Mask
Emme roskapostia! Lue meidän tietosuojakäytännön lisätietoja.
Tilaa
Ilmoita
vieras

0 Kommentit
Eniten äänestyksiä
Uusimmat Vanhin
Sisäiset palautteet
Näytä kaikki kommentit
viimeaikaiset kommentit
Gaby cortaberria: Irlanti saa ensimmäisen keinotekoisen riuttansa
Simon Walsh: Korallien kuolema Karibialla
Aleksanteri Basso: Uusi yritys ottaa haltuunsa Scubaversen
Sarah C. McDonald: Korallien kuolema Karibialla
Clark Ross: Sukeltaa ääniä ilmastotoimien muokkaamiseen ensimmäisessä kansallisessa tutkimuksessa
Viimeisimmät uutiset
Irrotettu, mutta kaskelotti kuolee Skyen alla Irrotettu, mutta kaskelotti kuolee Skyen alla
Lyö ja juoksee sukeltajalle jalkavamman kanssa Lyö ja juoksee sukeltajalle jalkavamman kanssa
Sukeltaako Medi tänä kesänä? Parasta lukea tämä Sukeltaako Medi tänä kesänä? Parasta lukea tämä
2 venäläistä sukeltajaa kuoli erottuaan Filippiineillä 2 venäläistä sukeltajaa kuoli erottuaan Filippiineillä
DiveLogs esittelee suurimuotoista kirjaa parhaista sukelluskohteista GO Diving Showssa DiveLogs esittelee suurimuotoista kirjaa parhaista sukelluskohteista GO Diving Showssa
"Ensimmäinen onnistunut luolasukelluspelastus" väitti Kiinassa "Ensimmäinen onnistunut luolasukelluspelastus" väitti Kiinassa
Liity verkostomme!
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat
Tämän sivuston nimeämättömät kuvat ovat valokuvaajan tekijänoikeuksia.
Ota yhteyttä DIVER-lehteen lisätietoja.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Langat
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.
Lahjatilaukset
Tilaa hintaan 3 €/kk