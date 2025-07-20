Aikakauslehtitilaukset
Divers' de facto ID: The £100m pirate shipwreck

Brandon Clifford and members of the research team prepare to dive (CHSP)
Brandon Clifford and members of the research team prepare for a dive (CHSP)

Diving archaeologists believe they have finally established the identity of an Indian Ocean shipwreck – and it looks to have been the victim of one of the richest pirate plunderings of all time.  

On 8 April, 1721, Portuguese armed galleon the Nossa Senhora do Cabo, which had started life as a Dutch man-o’-war, was captured near the island of Réunion. A severe storm had left it stranded and vulnerable to attack, with the loss of its masts and some two-thirds of its 72 cannon. 

Dutch shipbuilding around 1700 (CHSP)
Dutch shipbuilding around 1700 (CHSP)

The last people its crew would have wanted to encounter at that point were the notorious French pirate Olivier “The Buzzard” Levasseur and his English counterpart John Taylor. 

The ship had been sailing around Africa home to Lisbon from the Portuguese port of Goa in India, carrying gold and silver bars and coins, gemstones, Chinese porcelain, textiles and religious art – valued at today’s prices at more than £100 million. 

Pirate booty: Gold coins minted around the turn of the 17th/18th centuries found at the Nossa Senhora do Cabo wreck-site (CHSP)
Forgotten by the pirates: Gold coins minted around the turn of the 17th/18th centuries found at the Nossa Senhora do Cabo wreck-site (CHSP)

Also onboard were 200 enslaved Mozambicans – 60 if whom died when the ship was taken – the outgoing Portuguese viceroy, who would later be released in return for a ransom, and the Archbishop of Goa, whose fate is unknown. 

The pirates sailed more than 600km south to Madagascar with the Neitsyt Neitsyt in tow to divide their booty at the secluded pirate-island hideaway of Sainte-Marie, now known as Nosy Boraha, off Madagascar’s east coast.

Levasseur refitted the ship there, renaming it Voitokas, but he and Taylor later parted ways following a dispute, and the Buzzard burnt and scuttled the ship close to the island.

Diving difficulties

The Massachusetts-based Centre for Historic Shipwreck Preservation (CHSP) has been investigating this and other wreck-sites off Nosy Boraha since 1999, though their excavation work has been hampered by the thick layers of sand and silt that have now all but enveloped the wreck-site. 

Anomalies mapped in the area by side-scan sonar (CHSP)
Anomalies mapped in the area using side-scan sonar (CHSP)
First sub-bottom profiler image of the Nossa Senhora do Cabo (CHSP)
First sub-bottom profiler image of the Nossa Senhora do Cabo (CHSP)

“After spending years diving at these sites, the biggest challenge initially was the remoteness of the area,” CHSP co-founder and director Brandon Clifford told Divernet. “We had to ship in everything, from compressors and lead to cylinders and other gear.

“Interestingly, some of our old equipment that we left behind actually helped to establish a local dive-centre.

“Environmental factors can also be difficult. As in many harbours, visibility drops quickly after rain. The bottom is muddy, so it’s important to keep the water-column clear while working. 

Murky diving conditions at Sainte Marie (CHSP)
Murky diving conditions at Sainte Marie (CHSP)

“There’s also a fair amount of freighter traffic travelling between mainland Madagascar and Sainte Marie. Modern ships still dock in the very same spot where pirates once careened their vessels.”

Clifford and Mark Agostini, co-author of a new report on the shipwreck, now believe that the amount of marine archaeological evidence they have amassed, including structural analysis and some 3,300 recovered artefacts and fragments, combined with primary-source accounts of pirate activity, have built an overwhelming case for the ship to have been the Neitsyt Neitsyt.

Pottery fragments recovered from the site (CHSP)
Pottery fragments recovered from the site (CHSP)
Porcelain cups and ware fragments were found in situ at the wreck site (CHSP)
Porcelain cups and ware fragments were found in situ at the wreck-site (CHSP)

Fitting the description

Distinctive Portuguese East Indiaman features such as double futtocks (curved timbers forming the lower part of a ship’s rib), crossbeams and timber joints all fit the ship’s description, as do the wreck’s 30 x 10m dimensions. 

The vessel was built using a combination of hardwoods such as teak and oak, fastened using copper-alloy nails with round heads and square shafts, all consistent with ocean-going Portuguese craft of the period.

Most of the treasures would have been dispersed, making the pirates rich men, but the divers have found a number of Catholic timber and ivory sacred items, as well as ceramics, coins and small items that would not have been valued at the time.

Ivory plaque inscribed with the letters 'INRI' (Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews) (CHSP)
Ivory plaque inscribed with the letters ‘INRI’ (Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews) (CHSP)
Madonna statuette (CHSP)
Madonna statuette (CHSP)

Definitive hull inscriptions, gun engravings or nameplates have eluded the divers but they still plan to undertake timber dating, which is challenging with the types of timber used. They are also keen to find any evidence of the bridge known to have been modified by Levasseur when he refitted the ship.

Clifford and Agostini believe that as many as 10 pirate or commandeered ships were scuttled or wrecked near Sainte Marie during the “Golden Age of Piracy” (1650–1725), with at least four other accessible sites waiting to be explored.

An ivory Christ figurine on the Nossa Senhora do Cabo site (CHSP)
An ivory Christ figurine on the Nossa Senhora do Cabo site (CHSP)

They also say that if their identification of the Neitsyt Neitsyt holds, “the implications are substantial”. 

“This would represent a unique archaeologically confirmed pirate-captured treasure ship from the Golden Age of Piracy, and a rare case where religious cargo from the Portuguese empire that is physically documented in the Indian Ocean aided in such an identification,” the archaeological divers state in their study, which can be found on the Centre for Historic Shipwreck Preservation’s verkkosivusto

